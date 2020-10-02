Supporting the linear and video-on-demand provider’s efforts to expand its content reach, content, Cinedigm has inked a digital content partnership with Kanopy, a premium, free-to-the-user streaming platform available through partnered universities and libraries.









“ Effective immediately, the content agreement will offer Kanopy users access to 24 of Cinedigm’s films from genres spanning across documentaries to comedies and horror.Cinedigm offerings include A Brave Heart: The Lizzie Velasquez Story, an award-winning documentary following a girl’s triumphant journey to the other side of bullying, encouraging a more positive online environment; Life, starring Robert Pattinson as the iconic James Dean ina biopic trailing a LIFE Magazine photographer as he documents a pivotal moment in the Hollywood icon’s life, making history; New York, I Love You, featuring an all-star cast including Bradley Cooper, Shia LaBeouf, Natalie Portman and more, the film follows 11 love stories set in one of the most loved and hated cities of the world; The Falling, released in time for Halloween and starring Maisie Williams in a horror-thriller set in a strict 1969 English girls' school after a tragedy occurs and a mysterious fainting epidemic breaks out.“Kanopy offers consumers physically or virtually visiting educational institutions and libraries with direct access to a catalogue of titles that entertain, enrich and engage audiences,” said Yolanda Macias, executive vice president, Cinedigm Entertainment Group. “Cinedigm is thrilled to partner with Kanopy to increase accessibility of our films to library members.” Kanopy presents its patrons and students with the best in cinema, including diverse, powerful and enriching films from around the globe,” added Jason Tyrrell, VP of Content at Kanopy. “Our partnership with Cinedigm further strengthens our offering, bringing their exceptional selection of high-quality films onto the platform.”