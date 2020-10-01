Leading Greek IT, telecoms and pay-TV services provider Forthnet has posted its results for the first half of 2020, showing a fall in revenue.

Despite a decrease in revenues by 6.2% compared with H1 2019, Forthnet maintained EBITDA at €18 million. The fall in revenue, says Forthnet, was due to the negative macroeconomic environment created by the Covid pandemic.

Total pay-TV subscribers for the period numbered 456,453, 0.6% fewer than in the same period last year. Forthnet’s broadband subscriber numbers increased by 0.2% to 549,708 and the total number of subscriptions fell by 2.9% to 873,080.

Commenting on the results Forthnet CEO Panos Papadopoulos said that despite the challenges, the company had implemented "extensive" cost reduction measures and coped successfully with the pandemic by ensuring the uninterrupted provision of services to subscribers.

“During this challenging period, Forthnet's top management preserved the company's strategic value for the benefit of all stakeholders and took initiatives for promoting it in the international investment community," he noted. "Τhis way, Forthnet contributed decisively to the successful completion of the creditor banks' process for finding a strategic investor."



The results come just afterthe leading South East Europe telecoms and media operator in United Group took control of the company. "United Group’s entry to the company is an event of strategic importance not only for Forthnet, but for the whole Greek telecom and pay-TV market,” Papadopoulos added.