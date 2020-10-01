Cyta provides integrated electronic communication solutions, offering its customers a range of services and ICT solutions. The company says that it places emphasis on the provision of value added services, such as video content and multimedia delivered online which it says will be the dominant business activity of the next decade.



Irdeto says its solution, Irdeto Control, was chosen due to its scalability, easily handling thousands of licence requests per second, and its capability to smoothly continue to expand OTT services across its region.

With multi-DRM support and content usage management, Irdeto Control is designed to protect content delivered via PlayReady, Widevine and FairPlay standards. It allows service providers and operators to maximise the reach of its OTT service with the business models that suit their market needs and on even the latest devices. It also offers a head-end variation, Irdeto Control on the Go, which enables consumers to enjoy similar OTT experiences even when internet connectivity is limited or unavailable, such as in trains, planes, hotels and school campuses.

Shane McCarthy, COO Video Entertainment, Irdeto, said: “We are excited to support Cyta in the launch of the new OTT services and help them extend their reach in Cyprus and neighbouring countries. By adding Irdeto’s multi-DRM capabilities to their existing platform, Cyta can deliver their customers a compelling service knowing that their premium content is secure.”