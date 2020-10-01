Offering what it says is a “massive” library of Europe’s most popular TV series available ad-free, the Europa+ (Europa Más) streaming service has entered into operation.
The new OTT service is owned and operated by Mexico City-based investment fund, Innokap, and Atlanta-based Castalia Communications Corporation. it is targeted at audiences throughout Latin America and the Caribbean and designed for European ex-pats, Latin Americans of European descent and the large community of those passionate about European culture throughout the region, Europa+ will aim to connect European viewers with their roots, culture and tastes.
Europa+ says that it will provide a “unique” alternative to existing SVOD and traditional television services throughout Latin America and the Caribbean with more than 1500 hours of the latest and most popular European TV series and specials are found by genre, language and sub-title options.
Available for US$5.99/month in most markets, the service draws a curated list of programs from the libraries of well-known European content producers like BBC Studios, Studio Canal, TF1, ZDF, NordicWorld, Studio 100, Spiegel and Mediaset.
Programmes will be presented ad-free, in high definition and their original language. All will carry subtitles, the majority in Spanish and English. Content will be available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices and all shows are available for download for later viewing on portable devices.
“We provide programming that makes Europeans living and working in Latin America and the Caribbean feel more connected to home,” commented Europa+ COO and managing director Rubén Mendiola. “Europa+ viewers will have the most compelling and newest European dramas, comedies, documentaries, reality, nature, motor shows, kids’ toons and more at their fingertips.”
“For nearly 30 years, Castalia Communications has forged a track record of successfully launching new media ventures worldwide,” said Luis Torres-Bohl, president of Europa+ and its co-owner Castalia Communications, commenting on the launch. “Our mission has always been to enable the many and different voices of our world the opportunity to be heard.”
