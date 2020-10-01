Producer-led content group iZen has made what it says a key step in the group’s strategy to build a network of independent producers across multiple genres and reinforce its scripted production drive in the UK with the launch of scripted-content production company Clapperboard.
iZen comprises a network of independent production companies in Spain, the Middle East and the UK and in keeping with the co-operative ethos of the group Clapperboard aims to offer a commercial and creative home for leading writers and directors in the UK by offering them a partnership with enhanced commercial terms more akin to a co-producer.
The launch of Clapperboard comes after the critical and commercial success of fellow iZen company Chalkboard, The UK indie’s drama Cold Call was the first original drama commission in the 22-year history of UK broadcaster Channel 5. iZen’s experience in scripted also extends to one of Amazon Prime Video’s largest original scripted series in Europe, El Cid.
The new venture will be overseen by Mike Benson, MD of Chalkboard and director of iZen’s UK strategy. Benson will also be bringing in senior scripted creative executives over the coming months whilst Chalkboard continues as a non-scripted entity alongside its sister company Storyboard Studios, based in Scotland and led by co-founder Natalie Humphreys.
Commenting on his role he said: “iZen is all about creative collaboration and with the launch of Clapperboard we want to approach drama differently and recognise the central role played by writers and directors in creating brilliant drama. We want to offer a platform to help creators in the complex process of bringing their ideas to life, by giving them the necessary production and financial support, and the backing of a reliable international group with experience in the production of all scripted genres”
iZen chairman Jose Velasco (pictured) added: The launch of Clapperboard as a new iZen partner company in the UK will complement the non-scripted work of Chalkboard and its Glasgow-based sister company Storyboard Studios and help us in our mission to make brilliant television of all genres for the UK market. Clapperboard will be 100% focused on creating and producing gripping scripted content.”
