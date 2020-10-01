In a deal that will see archive clips from award-winning shows and original content to be available on the online resource, Getty Images has announced a multi-year partnership with NBCU News Group to exclusively license its award-winning news archive collection.
NBC News Archive boasts the oldest US television news archives and is one of the world’s largest broadcast libraries. Included in the collection are clips that range from the late 1940’s to present day and feature NBC News and MSNBC clips of high-profile breaking news moments from around the world like the fall of the Berlin Wall and the 1960’s Civil Rights movement in the US.
Now in its 25th year, Getty Images adds that its experience as the gatekeeper of its own globally renowned and historically relevant Hulton Archive, as well as distributor of approximately 330 other well-known collections - including BBC Motion Gallery, ITN, Sony Pictures, Vice Media and Japan’s NHK - makes it the premier candidate to partner with NBC News.
The agreement will see footage spanning more than 75 years of news available on Getty Images’ global platform. Getty Images has created a specific NBC News collection to house the archive, which consists of digitised and ready-to-license video clips today on GettyImages.com as well as a number of offline clips that will be text searchable from gettyimages.com and supplied on-demand via an offline workflow. The collection will be updated weekly, with news footage made available to Getty Images’ international customer base.
“NBC News’ coverage of global events has led the broadcast industry for decades and they have developed a vast and rich collection of archival video clips,” said Getty Images head of strategic development Peter Orlowsky commenting on the deal. “As video becomes the primary storytelling medium, Getty Images is enriching its video offering, allowing us to greater serve the needs of our customers in almost every country in the world.”
