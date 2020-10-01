 ZTE unveils industry's first 5G NR broadcast service | Infrastructure | News | Rapid TV News
Global comms technology giant ZTE has launched what it claims is the industry's first broadcast service based on 5G NR physical layer technology.

zteThe service allows multiple terminal users to simultaneously receive 5G radio broadcast signals with one set of radio resources, with the number of users, says the technology firm, unlimited.

The HD video broadcast service will promote the standardisation of broadcast/multicast services, integrating media with 5G. It is implemented on 30MHz 700M spectrum, with the connection of 5G core network and the video server as broadcasting media input. The broadcast video program can transmit multiple channels of 1080P HD videos/4K HD videos.

Moreover, the service has adopted the free to air mode, so that all 700M terminals supporting broadcast functions can receive synchronized 5G NR broadcast videos, without occupying more air interface resources as the number of accessed users increases.

Moving forward, ZTE says it will continue to participate actively in the development of broadcast services and sustainable business models.

