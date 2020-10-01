Expanding its operations to focus on international sales and co-financing, Anthology Group business Woodcut Media, which claims to be one of the fastest growing indies in the UK, has announced the official launch of a new international sales business.
Marking a significant move in the company’s continued expansion, Woodcut International has been established as a natural extension and complement to the firm’s production activities, and will have a focus on global sales. The company’s programme catalogue currently consists of approximately 100 hours from a slate including select new series such as Sky Crime UK’s The Beverley Allitt Tapes and library titles that such as The Ivy, Defenders of the Sky, Football: A Brief History by Alfie Allen and Murders That Shocked the Nation.
Woodcut Media added that the newly created Woodcut International operation will also benefit from a “substantial” investment fund that has been created in order to co-finance new projects over the coming years. Alongside the new division, Woodcut Media will continue to work with existing and new third-party distributors on other in-house productions.
The launch of has been spearheaded by Woodcut Media’s director of business development, Koulla Anastasi (pictured, centre), supported by Anthology Group’s COO, Polly Benton (pictured, right). Anastasi will oversee a team of experienced international sales agents around the world.
Commenting on the formation of the new business, Kate Beal, co-founder and CEO of Woodcut Media (pictured, left) said: “We have been focused on cementing our international relationships with commissioners and buyers and securing pre-sales on productions for a while now, so this next phase is a logical progression. The creation of Woodcut International allows us to be even more commercially, as well as editorially, collaborative with our broadcast partners.”
Hilary Strong, chairman of Woodcut Media and CEO of the Anthology Group added: “Woodcut Media has always been a very nimble business, pivoting to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the international market. Its diverse, out of London team, is particularly strong commercially and the Anthology Group has been delighted to be able to help support this new venture, which will enable Woodcut to partner commercially with its commissioners and fast track its large programme slate.”
