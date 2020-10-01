A study from Digital TV Research has forecast that Africa will have a rocketing subscription video-on-demand industry over the next five years growing from 2.75 million subscribers at the end of 2019 to 12.96 by 2025.
The Africa SVOD Forecasts report noted that of the 10 million additions, South Africa will supply 3 million to take its total to 4.3 million while Nigeria is set to will add 2.1 million to total 2.73 million.
Netflix accounted for 45% of the region’s SVOD subscribers by the end of 2019 and the company is set to retain its share by 2025 with 5.70 million subscribers, up from 1.23 million in 2019. Disney is not expected to enter the arena until 2022 but will have 2.71 million paying subscribers by 2025.
The Africa SVOD Forecasts report also highlighted local player Showmax which is forecast to add more than a million paying subscribers, partly due to the launch of its Pro platform and its lower prices for mobile subscribers. Digital TV Research expects the platform to reach many more homes as a free extension for its pay-TV subscribers.
