African pay-TV operator Azam TV has completed the migration of its video platform from the Eutelsat 7B to Eutelsat 7C satellite, with a multi-year extension of the existing contract and an incremental capacity commitment.

It will leverage the enhanced performance of Eutelsat 7C to distribute some 120 channels in a mix of standard and high definition across its footprint covering Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Kenya and Rwanda.

Patrice Paquot, deputy regional vice-president, Sub Saharan Africa of Eutelsa,t said: “We are honoured to continue to partner with Azam, one of our anchor customers at the 7° East position as it successfully expands it broadcast offer. 7° East has become a new DTH hotspot for Sub-Saharan Africa and a key pay-TV neighbourhood for Eastern Africa with some of the fastest growth rates in the region.”

Added Azam deputy CEO Jacob Joseph: “Every Azam TV household will have the opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of local and international programmes with excellent signal quality. We are delighted to rely on Eutelsat to leverage the unparalleled reach of its 7° East position.”