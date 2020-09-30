AMC Networks’ Acorn TV, North America’s leading streaming service for leading dramas from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Canada, is now going to be available in the Portuguese market from 1 October on leading telecommunications companies’ MEO and NOS.
At launch, the catalogue will consist of drama, mystery and comedy series led by British drama Doc Martin; Irish legal drama Striking Out; detective drama Jack Taylor, starring Iain Glen and based on Ken Bruen’s best-sellers; Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime, a charming adaptation of Agatha Christie; The Level, which has a high-end cast of characters with names like Robert James-Collier from Downton Abbey, and Collision, with Douglas Henshall from Shetland as the leading actor.
For fans of British comedy, highlights include Detectorists, a BAFTA-winning series written and directed by leading actor Mackenzie Crook, alongside the likes of Toby Jones, Rachael Stirling and Diana Rigg. Finding Joy, starring the Irish comedian Amy Huberman and co-starring acclaimed comedian Aisling Bea, is yet another series included in the catalogue. Coming in November is Kingdom, starring Stephen Fry.
In the mystery segment, subscribers will be able to watch BBC police drama George Gently, featuring award-winning actor Martin Shaw; Foyle’s War, an renowned British series taking place during World War II; and Indian Summers (pictured), a saga starring Julie Walters.
"Acorn TV has been remarkably successful and we’re very excited about bringing some of the most iconic and critically acclaimed television shows to Portugal,” remarked Acorn TV general manager Matthew Graham. “Acorn TV has become a household name in the US thanks to the excellence of its programming content, including award-winning series from major networks, such as BBC, ITV, Channel 4, ABC Australia and RTE as well as series Acorn TV commissions and co-produces.”
AMC Networks International Southern Europe (AMCNISE) will support Acorn TV in Portugal, providing affiliate sales, marketing, PR and versioning services.
