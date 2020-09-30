Aiming to enhance its portfolio of end-to-end IP/cloud-based production solutions for broadcasting and other applications, Sony Imaging Products & Solutions is to acquire virtualised media production solutions provider Nevion.





The deal is happening through Sony,



Explaining the rationale for the move, Sony says that in recent years, there has been an increasing demand in broadcasting and other business areas for remote production solutions and remote integration (REMI), as they allow resources such as equipment, facilities and even staff to be shared across locations in real-time, resulting in greater efficiency and effectiveness. Sony believes that the spread of Covid-19 has accelerated this trend, and the need of combining on-premise facility and cloud processing, enabling remote work and resource sharing, has become the basis of business continuity planning for the broadcast and production community.



"We are always listening to our customers' feedback, pushing hard to deliver innovation that goes beyond their expectations. Through this investment, we will take the scope of IP-based remote production to the next level as one of our highly focused business fields", commented Mikio Kita, VP of media solutions, Sony Imaging Products & Solutions. "As the Sony Group, we pursue technologies to achieve remote, reality and real time solutions. With Nevion's acclaimed expertise, we will deliver more integrated and optimal experience for our customers."