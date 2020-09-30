In what it says is an industry-first solution, it allows next-generation media companies to dynamically enhance their existing Android TV set top boxes (STBs), and then bridge their TV and mobile technology to reach users in an effective way across all of their screens.

The solution enables users to customise their TVs with their preferred content and services during the initial setup process, and throughout the lifetime of their pay-TV subscription, thus giving pay-TV providers ongoing engagement opportunities with their subscribers and the ability to generate new and new recurring continuous revenue streams.

It enables pay-TV providers to use various touch points and opportunities throughout a user’s TV journey, to recommend channels and content, and display interactive ads and offers, generating more choice for the customer and incremental revenue for themselves. These additional engagement points help the provider stand out from the competition, increasing brand loyalty with customers and capturing more market share.

Sagi Benbasat, GM Enterprise Solutions, ironSource, commented: “As leading telcos expand 5G, they’ll become serious players in the home internet space, and are likely to bundle the service with their paid TV and mobile connectivity services. Our mission is to empower our telco partners with a cross-platform solution for these services, where they can engage with a customer across all of their screens. What’s more, they’ll be able to connect the consumer’s big screen with their mobile device – be it Android or iOS – for cross-screen engagement and a richer user experience.

“We see this as a three-pronged approach – to utilise Aura’s existing technology that’s been successfully deployed on millions of mobile phones for over five years and bring it to pay-TV providers; to provide them with unique solutions for the TV environment that match their needs; and to connect the consumer’s big screen with their mobile device for an enhanced user experience.”