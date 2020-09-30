Content aggregation and distribution provider Alchimie has announced a new partnership with London and Barcelona-based documentary distributor Limonero Films.

The new agreement will see Limonero provide Alchimie with premium factual content from a range of producers, which Alchimie will distribute to its themed subscription OTT channels available on digital platforms across Europe, Asia, Scandinavia and Australia.

Limonero specialises in high quality factual content, with a catalogue ranging from documentaries such as Wars Don’t End and In The Darkness: Inside Ivory Coast’s Abidjan Prison to popular factual entertainment series Fighting Fit Dubai and Edible Wild (pictured). Its Spanish and English documentary and factual programming will be added to Alchimie’s library.

Alchimie selects and curates content from its library to supply and regularly refresh its portfolio of 250+ themed AVOD and SVOD channels across Europe. Each channel has a selection of editorially themed content.

Frederic Rossignol, chief content officer, Alchimie, commented: “Limonero’s programming is exactly the type of content we look for to populate our channels. It’s entertaining, engaging, intelligent programming with great production values, around topics that match well with our channel themes and resonate with our audiences. We’re delighted to partner with them.”

Added Limonero Films founder Pamela Martínez: “As a distributor that prides itself in curating every title we represent with care, Limonero Films´ catalogue showcases a great variety of talent and human experiences. We’re passionate about our programming, and we’re delighted to be working with Alchimie to introduce our shows to a new range of audiences across Europe.”