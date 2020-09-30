Ramping up its plan for network infrastructure development in the Latin American continent with five new content delivery network points of presence by the end of 2020, cloud and edge solutions provider G-Core Labs has announced a new PoP in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina.









G-Core Labs virtual server, equipped with fast SSD disks, is based on KVM virtualisation technology which is said to guarantee high and uninterrupted performance. The new location offers customers fast content delivery services with an average response time of 30 ms and is intended to see use with broadcasters and online businesses that work with local audiences. With its new site, the company say that it will be able to claim a constant leadership in the delivery speed of even the heaviest types of content in this region.“The point of presence in Argentina is an important element of the Latin American segment of G-Core Labs infrastructure,” said G-Core Labs vice president of products Dmitry Samoshkin. “The country is one of the three leading economies in the region and shows a consistent growth rate of Internet penetration: if today the world network is used by about 70% of the population of Argentina, by 2025, it is expected that 75% of residents of this country will regularly work, buy, watch and play using the Internet. We also note the interest in the region from our global clients from the e-commerce, gaming and media industries.” G-Core Labs global servers are located in a certified Tier III class data centre and the company provides 5 TB of traffic for free for each dedicated server. The global architecture of G-Core Labs content delivery network, located on five continents, was created by experts on high-load systems. It currently includes over 100 POPs located in more than 65 cities around the world, has more than 5000 peering partners, 300 cache servers and the total network capacity is over 10 Tbit/sec. The G-Core Labs virtual server, equipped with fast SSD disks, is based on KVM virtualisation technology which is said to guarantee high and uninterrupted performance.