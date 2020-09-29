Magnite, claimed to be the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, has expanded its relationship with Discovery in support of its leading real life entertainment streaming service, dplay, to maximise programmatic advertising capabilities.
Under the terms of the partnership, Magnite’s platform will provide Discovery with control and efficiency for ad podding, inventory hierarchy, targeting, and real-time reporting. Magnite will also develop custom solutions to support Discovery’s product range and roadmap, as well as auction capabilities, like bidding, in a private environment. This it says will result in more choice and control in the hands of advertisers and gives audiences the best viewing experience possible.
It is also said that that the media giant will benefit from Magnite’s real-time, sub-second data feeds and rich activity reports, allowing for diagnostics and measurement across the entirety of Discovery’s inventory. Using programmatic technology, this collaboration will also help Discovery bring its inventory to a greater number of advertisers who are looking to reach highly engaged audiences in premium, brand-safe content environments on any screen size.
“Magnite’s expertise with connected TV (CTV) will enable us to strengthen our direct-to-consumer (DTC) monetisation strategy, including our targeting, measurement and reporting capabilities - plus much more,” noted Discovery director of ad sales and programmatic Alex Hodge. “As streaming and CTV take more of a centre stage, we look forward to expanding our partnership with them; particularly as we roll-out new DTC services and seek to connect more advertisers with our highly engaged audiences.”
Magnite head of international James Brown added: “Discovery is one of the leading publishers in our industry and we’ve enjoyed a long and successful relationship working together. That relationship enters an exciting new chapter now that we’re working with dplay in the UK, Japan and India. Being able to help maximise its capabilities with our detailed data and analyses has been an absolute pleasure. We have built a successful and productive working relationship with the team, which continues to develop, and we are eager to continue bringing in consistent, positive results with [Discovery].”
