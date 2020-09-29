Bidding to create a vehicle to power female stories and storytellers, former Bristow Global Media CEO and president Julie Bristow has launched a development and funding company focusing on content developed, delivered and designed by women and about women.





Based in Canada but with an international reach, the Content Catalyst Fund (CCF) will aim to catalyse the creation of stories for what is believed to be an underserved global market: stories made through a female lens. It will develop and invest in unscripted and scripted content, with an initial focus on unscripted and attempt and will help female creators to find an audience for their work by investing both funds and end-to-end strategic support in viable female-led project.“There are no end of amazing female creators out there — and no end of audiences hungry for stories told through the female lens,” Bristow said explaining the creation of the Content Catalyst Fund initiative. “The problem is women working in the content industry do not enjoy the same access to influence and capital, despite market data proving conclusively that female-driven content is profitable. The CCF intends to change that. We believe there has never been a better time to rethink and redesign the way women make content for women. At CCF, content will always be queen.”CCF has been seeded by Bristow and a small circle of like-minded investors. In the first instance, the fund will invest in a robust pipeline of original IP from female creators, while helping to finance the development of promising projects. The longer-term objective is to seek out projects with the potential for equity investment.Bristow launched Bristow Global Media Inc . in 2013 to create, package and produce multi-genre, multiplatform content for the international marketplace. Under her leadership, BGM grew into a global entertainment company, with an international reputation for premium factual content. In 2017, Kew Media Group acquired BGM, which was subsequently bought by Quebec-based Datsit Sphere in late 2019.