Nokia has proven to be a big winner in the wake of the UK government’s decision in July 2020 to remove technology supplied by vendors such as Huawei from the country’s 5G communications infrastructure, picking up a major contract from BT to supply 5G radio access network (RAN) technology for subsidiary EE.
The new deal has been prompted by the government decision which has meant a huge change in the UK incumbent telco’s procurement strategy after being mandated to commit to a timetable for the removal of Huawei equipment from the 5G network by 2027. It is an extension of the two parties’ current long-term strategic relationship into the 5G arena.
The UK government made its decision to remove Huawei technology from its network on 14 July and as it was making the announcement it conceded that there would be huge cost implications for operators. Earlier in 2020 BT calculated that such a move would cost as much as £500 million over five years.
And in the wake of this, Nokia will now provide 5G equipment and services at BT radio sites across the UK, helping to evolve BT’s RAN to 5G and supporting its goal of maintaining the UK’s best network. In doing so it will become BT’s largest equipment provider. In terms of specific technology, Nokia will supply BT with its AirScale Single RAN (S-RAN) portfolio for both indoor and outdoor coverage, including 5G RAN, AirScale base stations and Nokia AirScale radio access products. The deal will also see Nokia optimise BT’s 2G and 4G networks and work alongside BT on the development of the OpenRAN ecosystem.
Commenting on the move, Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO, Nokia, said: “Our two companies have collaborated for over a quarter of a century in order to deliver best-in-class connectivity to people across the United Kingdom. We are proud to support BT’s 5G network evolution and look forward to working even more closely together in the years to come.”
