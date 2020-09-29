Rakuten Mobile Singapore has chosen Platform Equinix as a foundation to deliver its Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP) to global operators and enterprise customers.

The deployment will be completed in phases, with initial deployment in Singapore, the location of Rakuten Mobile’s international headquarters, and Los Angeles with future expansions planned across the US, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Rakuten Mobile intends to offer RCP as a set of key technologies and services that allows governments, telecom companies and enterprises a way to easily build and deploy fully cloud-native network services at speed and low cost.

In order to enable customers around the world to deploy RCP in an open, scalable and highly secure manner, Equinix’s global footprint and reliable infrastructure is expected to be integral to the global growth of RCP.

Rakuten Mobile CTO Tareq Amin said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Equinix to support the global expansion of our telecommunications business through Rakuten Communications Platform. Equinix’s global footprint, enterprise-grade facilities and strong network capabilities make it the ideal partner for us to bring the deployment of cloud-native mobile networks to telecom and enterprise companies around the world.”

Added Justin Dustzadeh, CTO at Equinix: "Today marks the beginning of a strong and solid collaboration with Rakuten Mobile. The first phase of deployment in Singapore and Los Angeles lays ground for future international expansion of its mobile business. With Platform Equinix, Rakuten Mobile can take advantage of our global footprint and solid network ecosystems to deliver high-speed, low-latency and secure services to its customers around the globe. We look forward to furthering this collaboration and are excited to see what the future holds.”