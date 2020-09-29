Microsoft has announced the launch of Azure for Operators, an initiative aimed at network operators that it says will expand connectivity.

Azure for Operators is designed to enable comms service providers to harness the power of the intelligent edge, connected by high-bandwidth fibre or 5G, to the intelligent cloud to create:vadvanced industry solutions based on ultra-reliable, low latency connections to AI and machine intelligence; signature consumer experiences with new forms of mixed reality content; an ecosystem of developers that can rapidly innovate on top of the capabilities unlocked by the 5G network

Microsoft says the initiative will help support network demands of always on connectivity, immersive experiences, secure collaboration and remote human relationships that are at an all-time high during the global pandemic.

In a blog post, Jason Zander, executive vice-president, Microsoft Azure wrote: “Today starts a new chapter in our close collaboration with the telecommunications industry to unlock the power of 5G and bring cloud and edge closer than ever. We're building a carrier-grade cloud and bringing more Microsoft technology to the operator’s edge. This, in combination with our developer ecosystem, will help operators to future proof their networks, drive down costs, and create new services and business models…

"Our early engagement with partners such as Telstra and Etisalat helped us shape this path. We joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab as the founding public cloud partner to accelerate enterprise startups and launch new innovations to foster new 5G use cases with even greater access to leading-edge networks.