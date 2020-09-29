Leading Israeli telecommunications firm, Cellcom, which boasted 250,000 subscribed households at the end of the first quarter of the year, is to migrate its legacy TV platform to the Kaltura TV Platform.









To achieve greater agility, scalability and introduce more advanced features, Cellcom Israel decided that it would benefit from Kaltura’s Targeted TV solution to optimise user engagement. The service will be fully cloud-based and hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).



Cellcom TV first launched to customers in 2014, a market first for the country, and has since remained the largest OTT TV service in Israel. Cellcom TV assumes the role of a super aggregator enabling access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Spotify's wide range of original content and international content catalogue. Available on multiple devices, including Android TV set-top-boxes, it also offers customers a curated content offering, including VOD, linear channels and catch-up. To achieve greater agility, scalability and introduce more advanced features, Cellcom Israel decided that it would benefit from Kaltura's Targeted TV solution to optimise user engagement. The service will be fully cloud-based and hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). "Cellcom TV has had great success since its inception, and we are looking forward to taking the service to the next level with the help of our new partner, Kaltura," said Atara Litvak Shacham, vice president of innovation and excellence at Cellcom Israel. "We are proud to be able to provide an innovative OTT TV service in Israel, and we are confident that Kaltura's TV Platform will enable us to maintain our leadership and introduce ongoing innovation and service enhancements to our users."