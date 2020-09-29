Adding to its UHD3 outside broadcast (OB) fleet, Timeline Television has once again turned to Grass Valley for an all-IP, 4K UHD HDR capable unit that it says will future-proof mobile production capability and expand its ability to support high-end live productions.
The double-expanding truck was originally commissioned for the BBC’s presentation coverage of UEFA Euro 2020, with the event postponed until next year it will initially support the Barclay’s FA Women’s Super League soccer and various light entertainment programming. The truck will also act as a remote production hub gallery to support Timeline’s Ealing Broadcast Centre.
The new production solutions onboard include GV Orbit Dynamic System Orchestration and Kahuna 9600 IP production switcher. It is also loaded with Grass Valley’s IQUCP25 application platforms with SDI to IP essence processing software, enabling 25GBE ST 2110 IP connectivity for HD and 4K SDI equipment. IQAMD40MADI to IP interfacing modules connect audio to the network, while MV-821-IP Multiviewers handle main production monitoring and additional IQUCP25-MV units support peripheral multi-viewer applications.
UHD3 will link with Timeline’s existing IP 4K UHD HDR truck, UHD2, to deliver expanded production capability when needed entirely managed by GV Orbit. Built on a smaller scale, UHD3 leverages the same Grass Valley IP infrastructure and Arista 100G switch as Timeline’s triple-expanding UHD2.
“We operate in a highly dynamic industry, where having a nimble, flexible infrastructure that can support a diverse range of customer needs and adapt quickly to different production models – especially in these challenging times – is critical,” explained Quinn Cowper, head of engineering at Timeline Television.
“The addition of another all-IP 4K unit means we can support a wider range of customer needs, from remote production to the largest on-location projects. Grass Valley has continued to drive the industry’s march towards IP, delivering the solutions we need to run a successful business. GV Orbit handles all configuration of the truck’s IP backbone which enables our team to remove complexity from the workflow without compromising on functionality.”
