Integrated software solutions provider for digital TV operators and broadcasters, Mirada, has announced the commercial launch of Zapi, a new over-the-top pay-TV platform developed for Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores (PMO).
PMO is a company created by multiple local Spanish telecommunications services providers, not only aiming to unify the country’s legacy cable industry under a common pay TV platform, but also to become one of the foremost TV platforms in Spain. Since the contract win, announced on 4 September 2019, Mirada has been working to deliver content across PMO’s networks to existing subscribers through a pure-play OTT solution.
The Zapi OTT service represents Mirada’s biggest European launch of its core Iris solution with custom launcher for Android TV STBs, and, over time, is expected to reach at least 600,000 subscribers. It is designed to allow subscribers to watch content through a smart TV app, laptop apps and on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. But most importantly said the company, Zapi OTT solution is being provided to customers on Android TV set-top-boxes (STBs) which it regards as currently the most in-demand STBs within the market.
Using Mirada’s custom launcher for Android TV, consumers are said to be able to benefit from the features of Mirada’s Iris technology, but also from the built-in advantages of an Android of an STB solution such as Google Play, with its wide variety of apps. Also, with the custom launcher being based on Mirada’s Iris and Zapi’s brand identities, rather than a generic user interface, Mirada is confident that Zapi will increase brand value not only for itself but also the company.
All the features of Mirada’s Iris technology will be available across Zapi customers’ devices, including content discovery, catch-up, start-over, time-shift, personalised recommendations, cloud DVR and more. PMO will also have access to insights through LogIQ, Mirada’s data analytics platform, designed for improving operations and services and informing business strategy and market positioning. Following the initial launch, Mirada will continue working to deploy PMO’s OTT service across more devices.
“The TV service that we are launching today represents a significant leap in the quality that our customers receive,” commented Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores CTO José Carrillo. “From now on, they will enjoy our television however, whenever and wherever they want. The wide variety of devices supported by Mirada Solution improves the user’s experience since it is unnecessary to change from one device to another to enjoy the service. Also, Zapi is the first OTT television platform in Spain that, besides offering general content, focuses on local content, completely exclusive for the user.”
Mirada CEO José Luis Vázquez added: “We are proud to announce yet another commercial launch of our Iris solution, this time with Spain’s Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores, owner of one of Spain’s largest TV platforms. Our ability to provide the customer with the solution for a wide range of devices, including Android TV-based STBs, is a source of particular pride. We are certain it will help Zapi to substantially differentiate itself from the competition, offering a product that is in high demand without compromising brand identity or the user’s experience. As our acclaimed Iris technology is being deployed in ever more markets across the globe, it is becoming increasingly recognised for its versatility and quality.”
