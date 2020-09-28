The first half year has shown huge gains for the streaming industry in the key markets of South East Asia - that is Indonesia, The Philippines, Singapore and Thailand – according to research from Media Partners Asia (MPA).
Among the highlights of the report, Southeast Asia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics: A Definitive Study, were that premium demand was being driven by Netflix and Viu; Vidio extended SVOD growth in Indonesia; iQIYI, WeTV gained in key markets; HBO Go was growing steadily in select markets; and TrueID led telco OTT rankings in the territories.
The study was first published in May 2020 and has been updated to cover research from Q2 2020 across Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. It calculated that total video streaming minutes on mobile grew 30% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in Q1 2020 across four Southeast Asia markets and a further 19% Q0Q in Q2 to reach 657 billion.
“Online video consumption continued to soar through the pandemic in Southeast Asia during the first half of 2020,” said MPA executive director Vivek Couto commenting on the report’s findings. “The growth of premium video services has been significant with a greater scale of consumers paying for online video in large emerging such as Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. Global, local and regional platforms are rolling out more affordable OTT plans, catering to a large mobile broadband universe, while also investing in premium entertainment. It’s only the beginning with plenty of more work, investment and execution to be done to create sustained, recurring demand for paid legal SVOD services.”
YouTube’s share of streaming minutes was 84% in Q2 2020, driven by free-to-air (FTA) TV content, music and user-generated kids’ content. Apart from Google’s online video platform, total streaming minutes grew 57% to reach 107 billion in Q2 versus 68 billion in Q1. Global SVOD market leader Netflix had 39% share, driven by significant growth in Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand along with steady growth in Singapore. Leading regional freemium OTT operator Viu had 17% share, driven by Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand.
Other notable players with material 20% share in aggregate of total streaming minutes ex-YouTube in the four markets included Indonesia’s Vidio, China’s iQIYI, which is expanding slowly across Southeast Asia; WeTV and Line TV in Thailand; and iflix. In Q2, iflix’s assets were acquired by Tencent, which also owns WeTV.
Total cumulative SVOD net additions in the four SEA markets reached 3 million in Q2 2020. Total SVOD paying subs, unadjusted for overlapping users or subscriptions, reached around 10 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared with 7 million in Q1 2020. In Indonesia, SVOD has a long way to go but is showing encouraging signs of growth driven by affordable plans by key operators catering to the mobile mass market. Similar trends were found to be occurring in Thailand though from a higher base. Philippines and Singapore continue to grow steadily.
As with other regions around the globe, Netflix remained the largest SVOD player across the four markets with more than 3.3 million subscribers across the four markets with Viu in second place with an estimated 2.2 million paying subs. MPA noted that Netflix has grown significantly in 1H 2020 on the back of mobile pricing and the popularity of its Korean content, International / US Originals and local acquisitions.
The Southeast Asia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics: A Definitive Study noted that much of freemium operator Viu’s success is driven by its Korean day-and-date dramas and series as well as a handful of local acquisitions and originals in markets such as Thailand.
