Promising a new solution that gives better control over cloud costs and global program delivery, Dalet, a solutions and services provider for media-rich organisations, has announced an enhanced version of its Ooyala Flex Media Platform.
The new features include Kubernetes capabilities that automatically scale cloud computing use for proxy creation and file movement, ensuring customers optimise cloud costs while having the ability to manage larger-than-normal content volumes when needed. There is also what is called ‘fine-grain’ multi-tenant security features and support for a wide range of mastering formats, including IMF in the cloud.
Ooyala Flex uses Kubernetes to dynamically scale computing power across cloud environments, ensuring customers pay only for what is needed. In addition to the significant cost savings through dynamic autoscaling, customers can set job concurrency quotas and scaling thresholds, keeping a much tighter control over cloud costs.
Ooyala Flex can also now manage and distribute IMF packages, eliminating the need to create multiple versions of a content package. Dalet says that this means that customers can now significantly reduce storage space and optimise management of common projects such as programs distributed globally in various languages and non-standard viewing formats required by licensees and OTT services. It adds that with less physical resources required, customers can deliver multi-version programs faster and for a bigger return on investment.
“Today, more than ever, the cloud plays a critical role for our customers and the viability of their business. But they need more than the ability to leverage its computing power, they need better control over how and when to use it,” commented Lee McMullan, market director - multiplatform distribution, Dalet. “Ooyala Flex’s new capabilities provide the functions, security and elasticity customers need with simple, yet powerful administration tools that allow them to expand their creative productions while getting better control over unpredictable cloud costs.”
