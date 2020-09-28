In another win for the newly-formed subsidiary of the Nordic entertainment firm, NENT Studios UK has revealed that a number of its leading foreign-language drama series have been recently acquired by Walter Presents in the US, UK, Belgium, Italy and New Zealand.
Leading the slate, The Inner Circle (8 x 60’, pictured) has been acquired by Walter Presents in the US, UK and Belgium. A Viaplay Original produced by Fundament Film, the Swedish political thriller, adapted from a novel by Per Schlingmann, follows Minister for Enterprise David Ehrling in his quest to become Prime Minister and exposes the scheming, dirty tricks and power plays that can take place just beneath the surface in the upper echelons of politics.
Also heading to the US and UK is NRK-produced Monster (7 x 60’), described as a ‘taut’, dark and stylish thriller about the hunt for a serial killer in a remote and isolated part of Norway. Walter Presents in both the US and Belgium have acquired Rekyl (Recoil, 8 x 60’), a crime drama about a young man intent on making a fresh start after leaving prison, but who finds himself quickly sucked back into his old life. ‘Rekyl’ is a Shuuto production for TV3 Norway.
Polish political thriller Pakt sees each of its two 6 x 60’ series acquired for Walter Presents in the UK, Italy and New Zealand. Series one and two of Pakt launched on Walter Presents Belgium in 2019. Based on the hit Norwegian series Mammon and produced as a NENT Studios UK scripted format by HBO Europe, Pakt is a contemporary thriller set in a world where the lines between politics, media, and business are increasingly blurred. At its centre, trying to separate truth from lies, is a celebrated investigative journalist who uncovers a conspiracy that reaches into the highest political ranks and implicates his brother.
Finally, Walter Presents Italy has acquired The River, an eight-hour murder mystery series set on Norway’s border with Russia. It was produced by Arctic Wonder for Norway’s TV3 and previously aired on Walter Presents in the UK, US and Belgium.
Commenting on why Walter Presents have taken the dramas, Elin Thomas, NENT Studios UK’s EVP of sales said that Scandinavia provided a “rich seam of powerful stories and brilliantly-crafted dramas with broad international appeal”. She remarked: “We are delighted to represent so many strong titles from the region, both as original dramas and scripted format versions, in our catalogue. Walter Presents has an enviable reputation for curating standout international scripted titles, so we pleased it has selected so many of our recent non-English language series, such as Viaplay’s The Inner Cirlce, for its major territories. Mammon was a major hit in Norway, so it is good to now see Pakt achieving such recognition in its own right.”
Walter Iuzzolino, founder and curator of Walter Presents added: “Through its relationship with some of Europe’s leading producers, NENT Studios UK continues to be a reliable provider of high-end, ratings-winning international drama. From gripping political thrillers such as The Inner Circle and Pakt to chilling Nordic Noir such as Monster and The River, we are pleased to present its latest titles to the growing audience of Walter Presents viewers around the world.”
