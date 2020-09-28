The rising tide of subscription video-on-demand is floating markets across the world, and a study from Digital TV Research has revealed data showing that SVOD revenues for 138 countries will reach $100 billion by 2025, double that recorded in 2019.
In the latest release of its SVOD Forecasts Update report, the study found that SVOD revenues will exceed $1 billion in 16 countries by 2025, double from eight countries in 2019. This is driven by a projected massive rise in SVOD subscriptions, increasing by 529 million between 2019 and 2025 to 1.170 billion. By 2025, a third of the world’s TV households are set to have at least one SVOD subscription, up from a quarter at end-2019.
China and the US will likely together account for 51% of the global total by 2025. This is down from 63% in 2019; indicating that other countries are growing faster. The US will remain the SVOD revenue leader by a considerable distance – adding nearly $18 billion between 2019 and 2025 to take its total to $42 billion. However, its share of global SVOD revenues will fall from 49% in 2019 to 42% in 2025.
In terms of platforms, Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video are set to together control half the world’s SVOD subscriptions by 2025. Disney+ will be the biggest winner by adding 142 million subscribers between 2019 and 2025 to take its total to 172 million. Netflix will likely add 91 million subscribers to total 263 million.
“We believe that Disney+ will have a huge impact,” said Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, commenting on the SVOD Forecasts Update report. “However, we have lowered our 2025 forecasts by 30 million since our May edition. Analysis of Disney’s June results showed a rapid deceleration in subscriber additions after an initial spike in its early launch countries. We expect this to be repeated elsewhere.”
