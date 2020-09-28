Just days after sealing a deal with AWS to enable its customers to distribute content to locations via its multicast IP network, “transformative" media technology company LTN Global has bought 4K remote production and broadcast transmission specialist DTAGS.
DTAGS plays a role in delivering live events, including Thursday Night Football and the NFL Draft, as well as innovative solutions, including America’s Got Talent’s virtual audience. Its Tier 1 customers include Fox Sports, DIRECTV, and the NFL Network.
Post completion of the deal, DTAGS will continue to operate out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and, in 2021 the DTAGS’ 4K remote production technology will migrate to LTN’s centralised production facility in Kansas City, Missouri.
DTAGS solutions and video equipment rental services will now integrate into the LTN production portfolio and the combined offering will bring on-site and remote production solutions, including 4K production and distribution, closed captioning services, standards conversion, advertising insertion and graphics insertion. In a typical use case, DTAGS’ and LTN’s expert teams and industry-leading technologies will power large-scale sports, entertainment, political, news, and corporate events. LTN’s next major 4K transmission and production project is currently seeing use for live coverage of The French Open from Roland-Garros.
Co-general manager Mike Burk will continue to lead DTAGS in addition to LTN’s on-site and remote production services. Commenting on the move, he said: “I am excited by the opportunities I see for both sets of customers to utilise an expanded pool of capabilities, technologies, and personnel to meet their specific needs. “With the increased demand for remote production support to bring high-profile live events to the screen, being part of the LTN Ecosystem will extend existing DTAGS customer operations and strengthen the production standards both companies are renowned for.”
“The DTAGS acquisition is the latest initiative in LTN’s continued commitment to providing customers with cutting-edge solutions that enable the ultimate viewer experiences,” added Malik Khan, co-founder and executive chairman, LTN Global. “DTAGS’ track record of flawless delivery, always-on customer service, and innovative solutions to some of the world’s largest media companies aligns with LTN operations and values. I am delighted to welcome Mike Burk and his team to the LTN family.”
