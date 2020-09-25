Canadian networking and comms solutions provider Clearcable is expanding its video services business to include a next generation user experience with the addition of the Minerva Networks IPTV platform.

Minerva’s media management IPTV solution will allow Clearcable to expand its current video offering to include new features and expanded device options.

Clearcable already powers a number of video services for operators in Canada including hospitality applications, web streaming, IPTV and federated video portals through its datacentre and comprehensive content distribution network.

Paul Osmond, Clearcable director, content distribution, commented: “As a result of our current position of actively supporting advanced video delivery options for Canadian service providers, and our relationships with the premier transport, network and content providers, Clearcable further solidifies its position as the premier, white-label, end to end video service provider for small and mid-sized Canadian service providers.

“We look forward to expanding our base of customers who want to offer a modern video service, on the latest generation of devices at an affordable and manageable level”, he added.

Added Minerva Networks SVP worldwide sales Randy Osborne: “The fact that nearly two-thirds of Canada’s population enjoys digital video services, almost twice as much as the worldwide average, represents a great opportunity for Clearcable as they address the evolving needs of regional operators… We are excited to be working closely with Clearcable to further transform their video offerings and deliver unique entertainment experiences.”