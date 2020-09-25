The show chronicles the peak of the ‘Rock en Español’ music movement during the turbulent mid-1990s in Mexico City. Sama will direct the series, to be filmed on location in Mexico City. It follows a foreign record label executive who arrives in Mexico City to spearhead the A&R Rock division at a record label. What begins as an escape from her past becomes an opportunity to rebuild her life and capitalize on the Rock en Español scene. She discovers a transcendent young band and guides them through the treacherous path to stardom, a journey that also forces her to face her darkest demons.



Los Últimos Análogos has been created by Max Zunino (Tijuana, Los Bañistas), and Hari Sama (Sunka Raku: Alegría Evanescente, El sueño de Lu), the award-winning team behind This is not Berlin, who will co-write the series.

Gaumont’s Christian Gabela, SVP, creative executive, head of Latin American and Spain, commented: “In their acclaimed film This is not Berlin, Hari and Max showcased their ability to craft a compelling and personal coming-of-age story set in the authentically depicted underground music scene of CDMX [Mexico City] in the 1980s. This, coupled with the fact that they each experienced their own personal journeys as musicians and artists, provides us with the confidence in the opportunity for Los Últimos Análogos to be an original, genuine, and entertaining story of adolescent life in the burgeoning rock scene of 1990s CDMX.”

Added Sama: “Los Últimos Análogos is a personal and joyous journey to a time that I lived intensely and was surrounded by music, yet it also allows me to perform an urgent revision of issues like homophobia, sexism, my own addiction to drugs, and how our search for happiness is driving us crazy.”

Zunino said: “Los Últimos Análogos represents an explosive and melancholic stamp on the 90’s, the time of my own coming of age; and incidentally, it serves as a personal exploration that helps me follow the footprints of my past and those of my generation.”