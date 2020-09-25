International children’s television stalwarts Chris Dicker, Lena Byrne and John Reynolds have joined forces during the pandemic to launch a new venture, Sow You Entertainment – a production company that will specialise in original children’s and family content.

Sow You says it has already secured a major development deal with a global streaming partner and is in discussions with various parties on a range of other projects encompassing pre-school, kids’ and tween projects, as well as a limited TV series concept - all at various stages of development.

The startup aims to act as an incubation hub for creators to develop groundbreaking content that inspires audiences of all ages.

Dicker, creator of Amazon Prime’s Jessy and Nessy and co-creator of Nickelodeon’s Becca’s Bunch, will showrun, as well as executive produce alongside Byrne, who brings a wealth of experience from her extensive work with global networks and streamers. Reynolds, with more than 25 years delivering success in senior roles, will be responsible for all commercial activities, including the financing of the development and production slates, through to the management and exploitation of the company’s IP across all platforms.

Dicker said: “We are in the business of ideas and ideas never stopped during lockdown – that’s when we came together to form this new company. We see Sow You as a place where both ideas and talent come to grow. There is a real emphasis on the ‘You’ in our name and we look to nurture creativity and celebrate authenticity. We want creators to have a real sense of partnership, as we bring these projects to life together.”

Added Byrne: “We follow our hearts and organically develop our ideas from the inside out. We won’t take on anything we can’t put our everything into. We are very specific about the stories we want to tell and how we tell them. We have the utmost respect for the audience and feel they deserve only the best of content delivered at the highest quality. We believe our stories can make a difference.”

Reynolds commented: “There is no perfect time to start a business, especially when the world is going through a pandemic. However we felt it was the right time, and with our collective track record, to back ourselves and believe we are perfectly positioned to avail of the many opportunities out there. Being lean and flexible allows us to pivot. We can react quickly to opportunities, be decisive and create a culture that puts talent first. We look forward to working with the many great creators, studios and commissioners to help bring our ideas to fruition. Judging by the positive reaction from our peers, we are very excited for what the future holds.”