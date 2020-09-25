Swisscom is joining forces with Ericsson and Qualcomm to identify the world’s most innovative start-ups and research teams working on 5G applications.

The five winners of the Swisscom Start-up Challenge will be invited to Switzerland in spring 2021 for an Exploration Week during which they will have the opportunity to carry out extensive testing on their prototypes in Swisscom’s live 5G network and take them to the next level. Travel costs, accommodation and meals will be covered by Swisscom.

They will have access to the Swisscom 5G lab, its live network and to 5G devices, and will receive the support of experts and mentors from Ericsson, Qualcomm and Swisscom. The deadline for applications is 11 October 2020.

Previous winners of the Swisscom Start-up Challenge – which was launched in 2013 – include Ava, Exeon Analytics, Futurae and Sentifi.

Start-ups and research teams who want to exploit 5G’s potential and have already developed a product or prototype are invited to apply at www.swisscom.com/startupchallenge by 11 October 2020. The 10 most interesting applications will then be invited to the final in December 2020, when the five winners will be chosen.

Roger Wüthrich-Hasenböhler, chief digital officer at Swisscom, said: “Technology only develops its power in combination with innovative ideas and useful customer applications. Together with our partners Ericsson and Qualcomm, we are very curious to see how much creativity start-ups around the world have already invested in 5G technology and look forward to welcoming the finalists in Switzerland.”

Commented Martin Bürki, managing director Ericsson Switzerland: “Reliable and high-performance connectivity is the key for start-ups, especially in the area of smart services and apps. As the driving force behind 5G, we at Ericsson are delighted to be able to offer creative people an appropriate innovation platform with the latest mobile technology.”

SVP Qualcomm Europe and president EMEA Enrico Salvatori added: “Qualcomm Technologies is proud to be involved in the Swisscom 5G Start-up Challenge and I am honoured to be part of the judging panel and look forward to encountering innovative start-ups from around the world and seeing the innovative ideas submitted to fully utilise 5G capabilities.”