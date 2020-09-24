The surge in streaming driven by the UK’s stay at home orders during March has persisted through the third quarter of the year and UK subscription video-on-demand audiences are now level with that of broadcaster VOD for the first time across all age groups says a study from Ampere Analysis.
The research showed that SVOD viewing for Q3 2020 remained high in the UK even after lockdown was lifted, with 64% of Internet users using an SVOD service in the previous month.
The launch of platforms such as Disney+, available in the UK since the end of March, were cited as a large contributor to this, particularly as parents looked to keep children entertained during lockdown. Among existing services, Amazon Prime was also big winner and saw its monthly active users grow from 18% of online users in Q1 to 21% in Q3.
All age groups in the UK said they spent more time watching SVOD content in Q3 2020 and when compared to time spent in Q3 2019, the sharpest rise was in the 45-54 years age group, who almost doubled their viewing time. There were also strong increases for the under 35s. 18 to 24-year olds spent the most time watching SVOD per day at 1 hour 45 minutes. The oldest age group in the survey, 55-64-year olds, spend the least at 20 minutes. In Q3 2019, 18-24-year olds said they watched SVOD for 1 hour 20 a day, that is almost the same time claimed by 25-34-year olds in Q3 2020.
“As consumers spend more time at home while restrictions on some out-of-home activities persist, they are prompted to watch greater amounts of content and those platforms with larger catalogues will be the ones to benefit most,” commented Ampere Analysis consumer research lead, Minal Modha. “Disney+ also launched at a fortuitous time as many children were off school and parents signed up to help keep them entertained. Both of these factors have contributed to high usage of SVOD platforms in Q3.”
