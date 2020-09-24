Leading distributor all3media international has established a strategic partnership with rapidly growing independent production company Two Rivers Media.
Launched in early 2019 and serving broadcasters worldwide from its base in Glasgow, Two Rivers Media aims to create “compelling” content across multiple genres. Led by Alan Clements, former director of content at STV Productions, Two Rivers Media says that it has assembled a world-class creative team, hiring leading production talent to build its output across documentaries, specialist factual, formats, entertainment, factual entertainment and, most recently, drama.
The collaboration will see all3media international supporting the development of a selection of new projects – scripted and non-scripted – from Two Rivers Media and handling rights to those titles in the global market.
The first non-scripted series to be distributed by all3media International is Escape to the Chateau: Make Do & Mend – which has aired on UK broadcaster Channel 4. The four-part DIY and homecraft series sees Dick and Angel Strawbridge – from the globally popular Escape to the Chateau brand – offering tips and tricks for families looking for imaginative ways to solve their DIY dilemmas using what they have to hand. The series was filmed entirely by the Strawbridge family and was commissioned by Channel 4 under its Lockdown Academy banner. Escape to the Chateau: Make Do & Mend is a Two Rivers Media/Chateau Television co-production.
Commenting on the new partnership, Two Rivers Media managing director Alan Clements said: “Establishing strong strategic alliances in the industry is a key element of realising our ambition to build Two Rivers Media into a production powerhouse. The global demand for premium UK content is greater than ever across all genres and I am delighted to say that our development slate is attracting a lot of interest from UK and international broadcasters.
Rachel Job, SVP non-scripted content at all3media international added: “I had the pleasure of working with Alan in his role at STV and am delighted to join forces with him once again to expand the reach of Two Rivers Media’s exciting roster of upcoming content. In a short space of time, Two Rivers Media has succeeded in attracting an impressive level of investment and talent, and we’re looking forward to working with such a high-calibre team in what will be a truly collaborative relationship.”
