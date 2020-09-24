Qualcomm has added a new 5G mobile platform to its Snapdragon 7 Series, aimed at enhancing 5G premium video applications and on-device AI.

To date, there have been more than 275 designs announced or in development based on Snapdragon 7 Series mobile platforms, including 140 5G designs.

The new Snapdragon 750G features the Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System, which supports both mmWave and sub-6 GHz, SA and NSA modes, TDD, FDD and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), and global roaming and global multi-SIM. It enables devices to support multi-gigabit connections with super-fast upload and download speeds.

Featuring the latest fifth generation Qualcomm AI Engine, Snapdragon 750G can power intuitive interactions enabling smart camera and video, voice translation, advanced AI-based imaging, and AI-enhanced gaming experiences



“As we continue to build out this relatively new tier of our mobile roadmap, we’re always looking for ways to support the growing needs of our OEM customers. Snapdragon 750G delivers a selection of premium mobile features to an even wider audience,” said Kedar Kondap, vice-president of product management at Qualcomm, commenting on the launch.

Chris Emmons, executive director device and product marketing at Verizon, a Qualcomm partner, added : "As Verizon continues to lead 5G innovation with 5G Ultra Wideband and our soon-to-be-launched 5G Nationwide network, we know we can count on technology partners like Qualcomm Technologies to provide the superior solutions for sub6 and mmWave spectrum needed to run the next-generation 5G devices our customers rely on."

Commercial devices based on Snapdragon 750G are expected to be available by the end of 2020.