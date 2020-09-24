Despite the country being the most mature subscription video-on-demand market in the world, the US SVOD arena is showing no signs of slowing and, says Digital TV Research, will grow from 203 million in 2019 to 317 million by 2025.
The analyst’s figures in the North America SVOD Forecasts report count only films, linear channels and TV episodes and exclude other platforms such as sports services.
One of the key persistent characteristics of the market said Digital TV Research was that depth of choice in the US is not replicated in any other country.
Looking at service providers, the analyst calculates that eight US platforms will have more than 10 million paying subs by 2025. Longest-established leading SVOD platform Netflix is set to add 10 million subscribers yet its growth is set to be overshadowed by Disney+ with 27 million additions and Hulu on 22 million. Furthermore, Peacock, HBO and CBS All Access/Paramount+ are each forecast to add more subscribers than Netflix.
The North America SVOD Forecasts report also calculates that six platforms will together bring in 94 million new subscribers [82%] from the 114 million total additions. Disney+ will just overtake Hulu by 2025.
One of the key persistent characteristics of the market said Digital TV Research was that depth of choice in the US is not replicated in any other country.
Looking at service providers, the analyst calculates that eight US platforms will have more than 10 million paying subs by 2025. Longest-established leading SVOD platform Netflix is set to add 10 million subscribers yet its growth is set to be overshadowed by Disney+ with 27 million additions and Hulu on 22 million. Furthermore, Peacock, HBO and CBS All Access/Paramount+ are each forecast to add more subscribers than Netflix.
The North America SVOD Forecasts report also calculates that six platforms will together bring in 94 million new subscribers [82%] from the 114 million total additions. Disney+ will just overtake Hulu by 2025.