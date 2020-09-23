The Four Fundamental Shifts in Advertising During 2020 report considers the impact that device types, evolving news cycles and new ad technologies have had on consumers’ engagement with online brand promotions. The study was conducted with over 10,000 respondents across France, Germany, Spain, the UK and the US.



Daily time spent consuming content was found to have doubled globally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, from an average of 3 hours 17 minutes to an average of 6 hours 59 minutes. This was partly due to the rise in connected TV, with 44% of respondents using CTV devices more and 48% spending more time on social platforms.



Overall, YouTube saw the greatest increased interest, with 43% of consumers spending more time on the platform. Meanwhile, TikTok has seen the highest growth across the 18-24 demographic.



Consumers were found to be open to ads, but suitability is critical. Overall, 44% of consumers are trying new brands after seeing a relevant ad. Younger consumers preferred ads on social channels, while older groups preferred TV.



The report also showed that navigating news cycles and the risk of fake news requires nuance: 55% of consumers are less likely to purchase from a brand that advertised alongside fake news; 67% are more likely to look at an ad if it appears on a trusted news site.



The future looks like it requires a contextual approach. Over two-thirds (69%) of consumers were more likely to look at an ad that is relevant to the content they are viewing.



“This study highlights how transformative 2020 has been for advertisers,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO at DoubleVerify, commenting on the Four Fundamental Shifts in Advertising During 2020 report. “From the doubling in content consumption to the perils of navigating ever more dominant fake news cycles, these shifts highlight the critical challenges brands face this year and beyond. Never has reaching audiences, in the right place and context, been more essential to drive campaign performance.”