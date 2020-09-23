Pakistani broadcaster Public News has selected a range of Grass Valley solutions to underpin its upgraded production and playout operation as it moves to a new facility in Lahore.

The new set-up gives the Urdu language broadcaster future-ready capability, allowing it to manage and operate multiple playout channels across any platform.

At the heart of the new playout and newsroom operation lies Grass Valley’s iTX integrated playout platform, delivering, said the company, the increased flexibility and scalability Public News needs to meet the rising demand for more content, across more screens.

Public News has also deployed the GV STRATUS video production and content management toolset, leveraging integrated social media publishing and an ultra-fast ingest to on-air timeline. Grass Valley partnered with United Broadcast to complete the project.

Muhammad Azam, Public News CEO, said: "Our audience wants to receive breaking news updates on any device, at any time, anywhere. Grass Valley demonstrated a deep understanding of the requirements for a successful, future-ready news platform. The new set-up allows us to spin up a channel in a matter of hours and will support the ongoing evolution of our business.”

Added Greg de Bressac, Grass Valley’s vice-president sales, APAC: “Today’s audiences demand instant access to breaking news on any screen, which means news broadcasters must address a hugely diverse range of digital platforms as well as their traditional linear services.

“To meet current market demands and adapt to changing consumer habits, newsrooms need tools and technology that empower production teams to deliver new services without increased resourcing. We are very proud that Public News has chosen Grass Valley to support this important milestone in its development.”