Among individual programme that will be broadcast will Escala en París, a weekly broadcast made in collaboration with Radio France Internationale (RFI), featuring celebrities and figures from the world of art, science, politics and sports, a cultural bridge between Paris and Latin America; Moda, showing fashion shows and catwalks of haute couture; Esto es Francia, highlighting French savoir-faire by visiting the most prestigious locations, traditions and cuisine; and Revista digital which will take a look into the universe of Internet and social networks.



Commenting on the deal, Orissa Castellanos, director of Canal 22 Internacional said, "This collaborative initiative will allow us to amplify other voices and offer our audience different cultural experiences, through new narratives that will refresh our programmatic schedule."

Alvaro Sierra, director of France 24 in Spanish added: "The newsroom of France 24 in Spanish, based on the experience of our channels in French, English and Arabic, has always had the goal of submitting contextual information and quality televised content that will enable our Latin American and Spanish-speaking viewers from other countries to delve deeply into all facets of current affairs from every corner of the world. We are happy with this agreement between France 24 in Spanish and Canal 22 Internacional, a channel that shares our values, and that will allow us to approach the Mexican and Latin American public living in the United States with a relevant, analytical and inclusive offering."