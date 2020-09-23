Hot on the heels of selling crime drama The Bridge to the BBC, ZDF Enterprises has partnered with production companies December Films and Factual Fiction to develop a new mystery drama, The Puzzle Lady.





Based on American author Parnell Hall’s best-selling series of books, the Puzzle Lady series feature the eccentric Cora Felton, a crossword puzzle columnist who can’t resist poking into unsettling events and solving crimes.



The Puzzle Lady is said to be a “delicious brew” of colourful characters, irresistible intrigue, and ingenious plot twists. Despite having a nationally syndicated crossword puzzle column, Cora Felton discovers her true talent is for solving crimes. Her long-suffering niece, Sherry, does her best to rein her in but the irrepressible amateur sleuth likes nothing better than meddling when it comes to mystery and murder.



The production partners have acquired the television rights to all 20 books and series development will start immediately as Canadian production company, December Films, joins forces with North Yorkshire’s recently established



Commenting on the deal, Robert Franke, vice president ZDFE.drama at ZDF Enterprises (pictured), said: "Parnell Hall has created, in The Puzzle Lady, a delightful character that has been described as 'Miss Marple on steroids', a strong hint that this will not be your typical mystery series. Developing these stories for television is an exciting project for all three partners and we are extremely proud to have such a skilled and talented writer as Dominique Moloney join the team."