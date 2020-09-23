yes, the pay-TV subsidiary of Israeli telco Bezeq, has revealed that it has incorporated technology from set-top box (STB) and multiscreen entertainment software solutions provider 3SS in its STINGTV streaming service.
The solution comprises a full operator application in both English and Hebrew for STINGTV, which is part of the yes Television portfolio and will offer a range of features to subscribers including video-on-demand, live TV, mini EPG and restart and parental controls. The new app - based on the 3READY Product Framework and running on Samsung, Tizen and Web OS smart TVs - is also engineered to accommodate navigation to both right and left to smoothly support the UX in both languages.
The front end has been integrated with infrastructure provided by yes’ long-standing technology partner Synamedia, including the Infinite Cloud Platform, security solutions and services, as well as its video network technologies. “As we migrate our service to become all-IP by 2026, we are steadfastly committed to delivering the very best user experience possible to our subscribers; 3SS is a recognised leader in UX innovation, and we are excited to share a feature-rich next-gen experience with our viewers,” said Itzhak Elyakim, VP Engineering and CTO at yes.
3SS delivered the project in accordance with the principles of agile development, including SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework) methodologies. Commenting on the deployment, 3SS managing director Kai-Christian Borchers said: “yes has been demonstrating world-class, customer-centric innovation for decades. We are extremely proud to collaborate with Synamedia to help yes deliver ever more advanced TV entertainment to Israel’s consumers.”
The front end has been integrated with infrastructure provided by yes’ long-standing technology partner Synamedia, including the Infinite Cloud Platform, security solutions and services, as well as its video network technologies. “As we migrate our service to become all-IP by 2026, we are steadfastly committed to delivering the very best user experience possible to our subscribers; 3SS is a recognised leader in UX innovation, and we are excited to share a feature-rich next-gen experience with our viewers,” said Itzhak Elyakim, VP Engineering and CTO at yes.
3SS delivered the project in accordance with the principles of agile development, including SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework) methodologies. Commenting on the deployment, 3SS managing director Kai-Christian Borchers said: “yes has been demonstrating world-class, customer-centric innovation for decades. We are extremely proud to collaborate with Synamedia to help yes deliver ever more advanced TV entertainment to Israel’s consumers.”