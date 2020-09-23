Amdocs Media Division and premium content services and media technology solutions provider Vubiquity has announced a long-term content services partnership with the Liberty Global group and its affiliates across Europe including Virgin Media in the UK.
The multi-year contract includes the expansion of the companies’ existing, long-standing relationship and will see Vubiquity provide content licensing and digital supply chain solutions to support Liberty Global’s consumer video and TV platforms and Virgin Media’s on-demand services across cable, broadband and TV.
Vubiquity already has relationships with over 1,400 content owners, including the latest releases from major studios and leading independent and classics, which will supplement Liberty Global/Virgin Media’s content assets. It believes that by streamlining the digital supply chain for all of Liberty Global’s video and TV platforms, consumers will be delivered a much more personalised experience.
At Liberty Global, we aim to provide our customers with the best content library, and create a great, personalised, direct-to-consumer experience,” commented Chris Van Der Linden, director of CPE and products operations at Liberty Global, said: “Having had a long-standing relationship with Vubiquity and Amdocs more generally, we look forward to working together closely with the company to provide leading experiences and inspiring content to our customers across Europe.”
Added Amdocs Media head Darcy Antonellis: “We are proud to extend our long-standing relationship with Virgin Media and to become a trusted solutions and services provider to Liberty Global. As they continue to innovate and provide their customers with compelling, new entertainment options, we are enthusiastic to partner to deliver a best-in-class experience to Liberty Global’s customers.”
The new agreement comes after the May 2020 announcement of a pan-European deal between Amdocs and Liberty Global to enrich customer experience with Unified Digital Identity for all of the operator’s services.
