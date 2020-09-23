In what it believes will be a key part of its ongoing digital transformation programme, SES has signed a multi-year agreement with Microsoft to be an Azure Orbital partner as well as to accelerate and expand the use of Microsoft Azure across its operations and jointly develop cloud-based video and data connectivity managed services.
Under the terms of the partnership, SES will be the medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite partner for Microsoft Azure Orbital, a managed service designed to allow network operators communicate and control their satellite capacity, process data and scale their operations directly within Azure.
In the past few months, the two companies have demonstrated cloud connectivity failover scenarios using SES’s O3b MEO satellites to back-up fibre connections to Azure. The two companies will make joint investments in Azure Orbital ground stations for the MEO and Earth Observation segments that SES will deploy and manage. The first Earth Observation gateway will be located at Quincy, Western Australia.
SES has also decided opted to co-locate multiple O3b mPOWER telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) systems and data ground stations with Microsoft Azure edge sites and has designed a cloud-scale operational environment and will use Azure Orbital as a core platform to provide data analytics, geospatial tools, machine learning and Azure artificial intellgence services.
Within the video segment, the two companies said they would build upon their existing relationship in which SES moved playout video services to Azure in 2019. Going forward SES has committed to delivering an entire range of video services to cloud. It is also developing other turnkey cloud-based solutions that includes cloud encoding, packaging, streaming and content management all delivered from Azure. SES believes that the shift to a cloud-orchestration platform will provide more flexibility, scalability and agility, therefore improving our video customers’ experience with a simple end-to-end solution.
