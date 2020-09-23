HMD Global has made two new additions to its entry-level smartphone family, the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4, as well as launching the Nokia 8.3 5G – otherwise known as the smartphone of choice by the newest 00 agent in the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die.

The Nokia 2.4 comes with AI imaging, two days’ worth of battery life and a large HD+ screen, while the Nokia 3.4 offers an advanced triple camera with ultra-wide lens, a considerable performance upgrade and increased screen size. Also launched is a new range of audio accessories featuring Nokia Earbuds Lite, and a Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker with integrated microphone.

HMD Connect Pro, meanwhile, is a secure and transparent global roaming SIM solution for enterprises, offering centralised SIM management with securely routed real-time usage information, live diagnostics and troubleshooting.

Nokia’s 5G smartphone offering is the long-awaited 8.3 5G. It comes with a PureView quad-camera with ZEISS optics providing immersive movie-like shots with ZEISS Cinema effects and OZO audio, and is designed to support multiple and evolving 5G network deployments.

Florian Seiche, CEO, HMD Global, said: “Without doubt, this has been an eventful year for everyone, and our hearts go out to those that have been impacted by the circumstances of 2020. For us, it’s truly been a transformational year, and we’ve adapted to the changing times. I am extremely excited to broaden our value-add services for enterprise with the introduction of HMD Connect Pro, offering unprecedented levels of flexibility and security. The Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 are important new updates to our core value smartphone range. I am very proud to see the truly future-proof 5G experience of our Nokia 8.3 5G reaching the hands of consumers starting from today, and excited for our partnership with No Time To Die – proving a Nokia phone really is the only gadget you’ll ever need.”

Catherine Hiley, mobiles expert at Uswitch, commented: “Nokia’s phones have come a long way from the rugged handsets of yesteryear, which boasted batteries that lasted for days. Nowadays, Nokia produces sleek smartphones that deliver decent specifications at an affordable price, while still promising a longevity that other devices lack. The 3-series of phones gets a facelift with the Nokia 3.4’s eye-catching circular housing for the triple camera set-up, which includes a 13MP main snapper, 5MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth-of-field sensor. These vital statistics may look weedy compared to top-end handsets, but for only £119 it’s an impressive arsenal.

“The £99 Nokia 2.4 has a 6.5-inch HD screen, a 13MP main camera complemented by a 2MP depth-of-field lens, and a 5MP selfie snapper on the front. Smartphone users on a budget will struggle to find a better phone for under £100, especially given that Nokia says its battery will last for two days. Nokia was also keen to brag about its phones appearing in the new Bond film, and with two days between charges, it really is a case of Batteries Are Forever.”