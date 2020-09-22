The cableco conducted the trial in Thatcham, Berkshire using DOCSIS 3.1 technology, which brings faster, more reliable broadband speeds to customers’ homes. The multi-gigabit speeds are 34 times faster than the UK’s average broadband speeds.

Virgin Media’s proof-of-concept trial was aimed at showcasing the ultra fast broadband speeds which can be delivered via its existing network, without the need for additional infrastructure or civil engineering works, such as laying new fibre cables.

It comes as Virgin Media has already rolled out its Gig1 broadband speeds (1,140Mbps) to seven areas across the UK – a total of 3.7 million homes - making it the UK’s largest gigabit broadband provider. By the end of 2021, more than 15 million premises across Virgin Media’s network will have access to gigabit speeds.

The ultra fast speeds have been independently verified by SamKnows – Ofcom’s technical partner – which measures broadband performance.

In the future, multi-gigabit speeds will allow households to instantly and simultaneously stream boxsets and video games with 8K and upwards capabilities, as well as use AR and VR technology in real-time and take part in video calling – all without any delay.

Thatcham resident and trialist David Bassom said: “On my previous connection with another provider it would take longer to download software than it would to install it. With Virgin Media’s multi-gigabit trial, it took seconds.

“In my job I work on peer-to-peer networks and have to remotely connect to other people’s computers. With these broadband speeds it was seamless - it was as if their PC was in front of me.”

Jeanie York, Virgin Media’s chief technology and information officer, said: “We invest more than £1 billion into our network every year and this innovative trial demonstrates how Virgin Media’s existing future-proof cable network can deliver lightning-fast, multi-gigabit broadband speeds. We stand ready to power our customers’ connectivity needs for whatever comes next.

“We’re leading the charge to make the UK faster and we’re on track for rolling out gigabit broadband speeds across our network by the end of next year. With this next-generation connectivity, our customers can experience the best from their broadband – whether that’s 8K gaming, instant streaming, high quality video calls or uploading files in a flash – all in the same home at the same time.”