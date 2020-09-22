Bringing its recently launched ‘elastic’ cloud-based content delivery network into the mobile arena, Edgeware has announced that its CDN now supports video streaming applications over 4G and 5G mobile access infrastructures.
Launched in May 2020, Edgeware’s elastic CDN solution features video streaming capabilities that are associated with cloud deployments. It is now said the company able to give mobile operators the opportunity to scale sessions up and down, instantaneously adjust capacity and automatically add or remove streaming instances and cache resources. The latter on either an ad-hoc or based on pre-defined business policies.
The enhanced solution’s elasticity and software-defined networking (SDN) design principles are said to be able to empower mobile operators to fully exploit the potential of 5G. By utilising the technology’s scalability and ability to optimise quality of experience (QoE), Edgeware assures that mobile operators can combat common issues, like network congestion, when delivering video content over wireless networks. The solution is designed to be deployed in a network functions virtualisation (NFV) environment as a virtualised software instance, running in a data centre with separated control and data planes.
Such an approach said Edgeware simplifies configuration management and the orchestration of streaming instances, including associated caches in a 5G architecture, allowing mobile operators to adapt their architecture to topology and geography with edge and mobile edge computing (MEC) capabilities. Using SDN design principles, Edgeware says that its CDN solution holds advanced routing functionalities which when complemented with the company’s StreamPilot delivery control platform will allow mobile operators to gain the full potential of 5G.
In addition, Edgeware says that as mobile networks become more congested, the ability to shape bitrates and manage sessions on a highly granular level enables efficient network utilisation and QoE optimisation. It adds that by load balancing between PoPs and on-net CDNs, and off-loading to third-party CDNs to optimise peaks, reach and redundancy, mobile operators can use the technology to deliver better, high-quality and more cost-efficient 5G video applications.
