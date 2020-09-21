As part of the recently launched direct-to-consumer service’s plans to extend its platform reach, grows after its recent launch, the Peacock app is now available across the US on the Roku platform, reaching households with an estimated 100 million people.





Peacock provides access to more than 20,000 hours of on-demand films and shows, as well as live news and sports programming, from NBCUniversal and beyond. It is claimed to uniquely offers the only free tier of premium content in the market, featuring more than 13,000 hours of current, classic, and original films and shows, as well as live and on-demand content across news, sports, reality, late-night, and Spanish-language.



The Peacock library also contains current season programming from NBC and Telemundo, plus blockbuster films such as the Jurassic Park franchise, ET, Meet the Parents and Shrek; shows including comedies Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, King of Queens, Everybody Loves Raymond, Two and a Half Men, Frasier, George Lopez, and Cheers; dramas Law & Order: SVU, Downton Abbey, Yellowstone, Friday Night Lights, House, Battlestar Galactica, Psych, Parenthood, Monk, Heroes.



“We are excited to bring



“Audience demand for compelling content is fuelling a surging shift to streaming for a majority of American households today,” added Tedd Cittadine, vice president of content acquisition, Roku.



"We're focused on delivering the kind of high-quality news and entertainment content Roku users want and love and we're excited to welcome Peacock's world-class programming to America's #1 TV streaming platform and help NBCUniversal build a bigger fan base through our industry-leading, audience development tools."