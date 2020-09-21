In the second time that the acclaimed Nordic crime drama has been licensed to the UK public broadcaster, ZDF Enterprises has sold the four series of The Bridge to the BBC, with the series airing simultaneously on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer.
An international hit, The Bridge starred Swedish actress, Sofia Helin as incomparable detective Saga Norén and Danish actors, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) and Thure Lindhardt. It told the story of co-operation between police forces in Sweden and Denmark as they aimed to unravel a murder where a corpse straddled the international border between the two countries on the Øresund Bridge. It was the winner of two Golden Nymph Awards (Best European Drama and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Kim Bodnia).
Created and written by Hans Rosenfeldt, The Bridge is produced by Filmlance (Sweden) and Nimbus Film (Denmark) in co-production with ZDF, DR, SVT and ZDF Enterprises which is also the global distributor for the series which has proved to be so popular it has been remade five times across the following countries; UK/France, USA/Mexico, Estonia/Russia, Malaysia/Singapore and Germany/Austria.
Worldwide sales for the 38 hour series so far include the BBC, Amazon, Antena TV, Arrow Films, AXN Spain, Bontonfilm, Canal+, Czech TV, DirecTV, Estonia Public Broadcasting, Fox Cable Network, Fox International, Globosat, Google, Hotvision, HRT, Hulu, Ivi.ru, Joyn, LTV, MHz Networks, Netflix, PopTV, RSI, RTS, SBS, Sky Italy and Germany, Studiocanal, Telekom Germany, TFC, TG4 and TRT.
In the UK, the programme was originally shown on BBC Four from 2012 to 2015 and the series was so successful it moved to BBC Two for the final fourth season in 2018, winning over 1.5 million British viewers.
Commenting on the new sales to the BBC Robert Franke, VP ZDFE.drama, said: “Every once in a while, a drama comes along that is so brilliantly written and acted, it transcends language barriers and has audiences begging for more. The Bridge, with one of the most captivating female detectives ever to grace the small screen, belongs in that category. A timeless classic which British audiences will, once again, get a chance to enjoy.”
