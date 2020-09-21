Just weeks after it took on its current form after the merger of Beyond Distribution and TCB Media Rights divisions, Beyond Rights has made what it says are pivotal managerial appointments.









Commenting on the new appointments, Llewellyn-Jones said: “Jimmy and Simona are exceptional senior executives, with excellent track records in their respective fields. I am delighted to confirm their new leadership roles within The move will see Jimmy Humphrey (pictured centre) become Beyond Rights Limited’s head of acquisitions and co-productions, while Simona Argenti (pictured right) has been confirmed as head of sales.Both Humphrey and Argenti held the same positions at TCB Media Rights when it was acquired by Beyond International and will report to Beyond Rights’ CEO, Kate Llewellyn-Jones (pictured left).The re-organisation of TCB Media Rights and Beyond Distribution has resulted in the majority of personnel being retained. The new company says that only seven London-based employees have left their respective employer because of role redundancies, mostly in sales positions. Beyond Rights will ultimately comprise a team of 25 people, with offices in London, Sydney and Dublin, and a catalogue of more than 7500 hours, covering a range of unscripted genres and documentaries, in addition to scripted content, feature films, children’s programmes and formats.Commenting on the new appointments, Llewellyn-Jones said: “Jimmy and Simona are exceptional senior executives, with excellent track records in their respective fields. I am delighted to confirm their new leadership roles within Beyond Rights and look forward to working closely with them to demonstrate to the international marketplace what an exciting and spirited business we now have. I firmly believe that our independence, financial stability and healthy mid-size scale, coupled with innovative approaches, flexibility and an enviable content pipeline, will create enduring partnerships with buyers and producers and mark us out as ‘one to watch’ in the evolving distribution industry.”