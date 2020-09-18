Global digital media company Dugout has signed a deal with beIN SPORTS North America to show premium football content across the US and Canada.

As part of the agreement, beIN SPORTS North America will take Dugout’s Embed player, which includes 3,500 videos generated by Dugout each month, in addition to tens of thousands of pre-existing archive videos.

Dugout’s partnerships with some 120 football clubs around the world will also provide beIN SPORTS North America with live-streamed content such as pre- and post-match interviews and training session updates, along with other non-match footage from the archives.

beIN SPORTS North America already holds the rights to international football leagues and competitions including LaLiga, Ligue 1, Turkish SüperLig, Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

Elliot Richardson, chairman and co-founder of Dugout, said of the partnership: “We’re extremely pleased to announce a partnership with such a high profile and well-regarded global publisher that has established deep roots with North America’s dedicated soccer fanbase. beIN SPORTS’ audiences will gain access to hours of archive footage in addition to Dugout’s live-stream product, which work together to give audiences that electric feeling of being at the games, while having additional off-limits footage to provide a fuller fan experience.”

Juan Di Polo, Senior Digital Director at beIN SPORTS North America added: “The partnership with Dugout unlocks a wealth of extraordinary soccer footage for North American fans. Our loyal viewers are always hungry for new forms of entertainment and unique ways to engage with the game they’re passionate about. Working with Dugout furthers beIN SPORTS’ mission to be a destination for world-class sports content and we are glad to offer even more of this content to our growing fanbase through this partnership.”